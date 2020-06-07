Tacanuya is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Swiftships in Morgan City LA, United States and most recently refitted in 2006.

Tacanuya is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Swiftships in Morgan City LA, United States and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Tacanuya measures 56.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.88 metres and a beam of 9.17 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 610 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Tacanuya has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Grant Robinson.

Her interior design is by Puleo Inc. / International Yacht Design.

Tacanuya also features naval architecture by Grant Robinson.

Performance and Capabilities

Tacanuya has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tacanuya has a fuel capacity of 113,400 litres, and a water capacity of 15,120 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tacanuya accommodates up to 15 guests . She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tacanuya has a hull NB of 409.

Tacanuya is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.