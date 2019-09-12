Tacanuyaso M S is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by CRN, in Italy.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Tacanuyaso M S measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 11.20 metres.

Tacanuyaso M S has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Her interior design is by J.G. Mainguy.

Tacanuyaso M S also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Tacanuyaso M S has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Tacanuyaso M S is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by CRN, in Italy.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Tacanuyaso M S measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 11.20 metres.

Tacanuyaso M S has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Her interior design is by J.G. Mainguy.

Tacanuyaso M S also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Tacanuyaso M S has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tacanuyaso M S has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tacanuyaso M S accommodates up to 18 guests in 16 cabins. She also houses room for up to 38 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tacanuyaso M S is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 123.