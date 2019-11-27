Tacos Of The Seas is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Ferretti Yachts and most recently refitted in 2018.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Tacos Of The Seas measures 34.13 metres in length and has a beam of 6.91 feet.

Tacos Of The Seas has a GRP hull.

Accommodation

Tacos Of The Seas accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tacos Of The Seas flies the flag of British.