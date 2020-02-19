Taiba is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2001.

Taiba is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2001.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Taiba measures 49.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 496 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Taiba has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Taiba also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Taiba has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Taiba has a fuel capacity of 65,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Taiba accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Taiba is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 218.

Taiba is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Bahamas.