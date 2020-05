Taiba is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Palumbo Shipyard, in Italy.

Design

Taiba measures 55.70 metres in length.

Taiba has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Her interior design is by Francesca Cianficconi.

Taiba also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

Taiba has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Taiba accommodates up to 17 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Taiba has a hull NB of C02.