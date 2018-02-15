Tail Lights is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Tail Lights measures 35.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Model

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Tail Lights is a semi-custom Azimut 116 model.

Whilst the size of this yacht will amaze you, what will win you over completely is the elegance of its lines and the harm ony of its design. Because there can't be greatness without class or perform ance. In fact, the size of the Azimut 116 doesn't stop you experiencing the emotions that only speed at sea can give you. Experience the excitement of a planing hull, with all the p rivileges th at only an adm iral can grant.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 116 semi-custom model include: Mr. D, Alleato, Hye Seas II, Kasioka, Squalo, TV, AZIMUT 116, Abie, Activaclub, Blue, La Dea, Arrecho, Cinque, Giaola-Lu, Artemy.

Accommodation

Tail Lights accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tail Lights flies the flag of the USA.