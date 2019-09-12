Taipan is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by CRN.

Taipan is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Taipan measures 52.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.93 metres and a beam of 8.11 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 477 tonnes.

Taipan has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Her interior design is by Merritt Knowles Design Group.

Taipan also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Taipan has a top speed of 14.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Taipan has a fuel capacity of 114,000 litres, and a water capacity of 45,600 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Taipan accommodates up to 14 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.