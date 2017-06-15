Takapuna is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Cantiere Valdettaro .

Takapuna is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Cantiere Valdettaro .

Design

Takapuna measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 212 tonnes.

Takapuna has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Laurent Giles.

Laurent Giles is a UK-based studio of naval architects and yacht designers utilising the latest technology to achieve new standards in yacht design. Since producing its first yacht in 1927, the firm has amassed an impressive portfolio of over 1,300 designs.

Takapuna also features naval architecture by Laurent Giles.

Performance and Capabilities

Takapuna has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Takapuna has a fuel capacity of 6,396 litres, and a water capacity of 3,580 litres.

Accommodation

Takapuna accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.