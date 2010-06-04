Take It Easy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Westship Yachts.

Take It Easy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Westship Yachts.

Design

Take It Easy measures 32.31 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.95 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 180 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Take It Easy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.

Her interior design is by Sally Dills.

Take It Easy also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Performance and Capabilities

Take It Easy has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Take It Easy has a fuel capacity of 18,925 litres, and a water capacity of 2,839 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Take It Easy accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Take It Easy has a hull NB of 7605.

Take It Easy flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.