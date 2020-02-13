Tala is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Turquoise Yachts, in Turkey.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

Tala measures 53.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.25 feet and a beam of 9.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 720 tonnes.

Tala has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Tala also features naval architecture by Turquoise Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Tala has a top speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Tala accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tala is a Lloyd’s Register of Shipping; +100 A1 SSC Yacht Mono G6,+ LMC, UMS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.