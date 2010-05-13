Talal is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Tecnomar .

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Talal measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.6 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.

Talal has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luca Dini.

Her interior design is by Tecnomar .

Talal also features naval architecture by Tecnomar .

Performance and Capabilities

Talal has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Talal has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Talal has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Talal accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.