Length 29m
Year 2000
Talila
2000|
Motor Yacht
Talila is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Mondomarine and most recently refitted in 2009.
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Talila measures 29.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Talila has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Talila accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Talila flies the flag of the United Kingdom.