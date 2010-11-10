Read online now
Talila is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Mondomarine and most recently refitted in 2009.

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Talila measures 29.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Talila has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Talila accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Talila flies the flag of the United Kingdom.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

25Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.7m

crew:

3

draft:

3.2m
