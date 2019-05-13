Talisman C is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Turquoise Yachts in Pendik , Istanbul, Turkey.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

Talisman C measures 70.54 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.95 metres and a beam of 12.23 metres.

Talisman C has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Talisman C also features naval architecture by Turquoise Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Talisman C has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Talisman C has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Talisman C has a fuel capacity of 204,000 litres, and a water capacity of 36,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Talisman C accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Other Specifications

Talisman C is MCA compliant, her hull NB is NB53.

Talisman C is a LR X 100 A1 SSC, G6, XLMC, UMS class yacht.