Talisman Maiton

Talisman C is relatively unusual among motor yachts above 50 meters overall in that she does not have a tender garage in the stern and because of this, the whole yacht sits a little lower in the water. This, together with the fact that the stern has been extended to accomodate a larger boarding platform, gives the hull a long and lean look, which is augmented by the well-judged 'knuckle' or crease line in the forebody.

The slight lift this gives to the sheerline is very pleasing to the eye. Many designers use this trick but not many get it exactly right.



Talisman C's extensive sundeck provides every opportunity to enjoy the open air. Right forward, sheltered by curving glass windscreens is a spa pool flanked by large sunpads. Further aft there is a choice of two tables and curved sofas, one in the open and the other shaded by the mast arch. Also in the shade is a bar and barbecue counter while the mast structure conceals a dayhead compartment. A stylish stainless steel ladder gives access to the 'crow's nest.'The smaller of two RIB tenders is stowed right aft on this deck and there are a couple of personal watercraft tucked in against the rail.



The sundeck does not have a foodlift because it is intended that only snacks will be served there. More extensive alfresco meals will be served at the 12-place round table on the upper deck, which is flanked by a pair of coctail tables and sofas against the aft rail. Entering the upper saloon via the curved glass doors, the crewmembers are just a few paces from the fully equipped pantry that includes a lift from the main galley one deck below. This upper saloon has been given a clever off-set layout to suit its multi-function concept. The starboard side is more of a game room and leads into the lobby, which is set up with computer screens for Internet access or arcade games. The whole area has a planked walnut floor so that teenagers thundering through will not churn up the expensive white wool carpet that graces the port side, where a deeply upholstered curved sofa invites you to sink down and relax in front of a film or television on the large pop-up screen.



The upper deck is asymmetrical in another way too; the main tender is carried in a recessed dock on the port side. The upper deck is comfortable and practical, the main deck is pure glamour.



The main hallway with its onyx floor and black lacquer stairwell with white carpeted stairs and chrome handrails gives a foretaste of the open-plan main saloon and dining room where art deco meets contemporary to spectacular effect.



Special attention has been given to lighting- there are a total of 1,800 interior lights, all programmable and controlled using the Raco infra-red wireless switch system, with effects such as a line of soft blue light at the top and such as a line of soft blue light at the top and bottom of the panelling adding a slightly stagey drama to the scene.



The bedroom is huge and, when the curtains and blinds are drawn back, feels almost open-air due to the floor to ceiling windows on either side.The owner's bathroom is an absolute blaze of figured onyx, which is used on the floor and counters and topped off with an amazing back-lit panel above the bath.