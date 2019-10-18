Talitha G is a custom motor yacht launched in 1927 by Krupp Germaniawerft in Kiel, Germany and most recently refitted in 2009.

Talitha G is a custom motor yacht launched in 1927 by Krupp Germaniawerft in Kiel, Germany and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Talitha G measures 79.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.91 metres and a beam of 10.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,103 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Talitha G has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Talitha G also features naval architecture by Cox & Stevens.

Performance and Capabilities

Talitha G has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Talitha G has a fuel capacity of 121,000 litres, and a water capacity of 130,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,670 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Talitha G accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.

Other Specifications

Talitha G is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 513.

Talitha G is a LR/ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.