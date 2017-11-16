Tally Ho is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Burger Boat Company and most recently refitted in 2009.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Tally Ho measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.60 feet.

Tally Ho has an aluminium hull.

Tally Ho also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Tally Ho has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Tally Ho has a fuel capacity of 11,355 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

Accommodation

Tally Ho accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Tally Ho flies the flag of the USA.