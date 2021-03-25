Talon
1988|
Motor Yacht
Talon is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Siar & Moschini and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
Talon measures 40.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 409 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Talon has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Her interior design is by Daniela Leusch.
Talon also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Talon has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Talon has a fuel capacity of 68 litres, and a water capacity of 18 litres.
She also has a range of 4 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Talon accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Talon is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 86/3.
Talon is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.