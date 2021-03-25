Talon is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Siar & Moschini and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Talon measures 40.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 409 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Talon has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Daniela Leusch.

Talon also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Talon has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Talon is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Siar & Moschini and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Talon measures 40.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 409 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Talon has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Daniela Leusch.

Talon also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Talon has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Talon has a fuel capacity of 68 litres, and a water capacity of 18 litres.

She also has a range of 4 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Talon accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Talon is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 86/3.

Talon is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.