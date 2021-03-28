Talos is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Flagship.

Talos is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Flagship.

Design

Talos measures 37.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres.

Talos has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Overing Custom Yacht Designs.

Talos also features naval architecture by Jon Overing Custom Yacht Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Talos has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Talos has a fuel capacity of 30,300 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Talos accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.