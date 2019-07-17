Read online now
Length 35m
Motor Yacht

Tamara RD is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Admiral - The Italian Sea Group.

Design

Tamara RD measures 35.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 206 tonnes with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luca Dini.

Performance and Capabilities

Tamara RD has a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Tamara RD has a fuel capacity of 24,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tamara RD accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

7.4m

crew:

5

draft:

-
