Length 35m
Year 2010
Tamara RD
2010|
Motor Yacht
Tamara RD is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Admiral - The Italian Sea Group.
Design
Tamara RD measures 35.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 206 tonnes with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Luca Dini.
Performance and Capabilities
Tamara RD has a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.
Tamara RD has a fuel capacity of 24,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.
She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Tamara RD accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.