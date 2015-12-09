Tambora is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.

Tambora is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Tambora measures 26.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Tambora also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Model

Tambora is a semi-custom Sunseeker 86 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 86 semi-custom model include: Lejos, PANTO, It Was A Good Day, Alfa Quattro.

Performance and Capabilities

Tambora has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 8l3b diesel engines.

Tambora has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tambora accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tambora is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.

Tambora flies the flag of British.