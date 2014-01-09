Tamer II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1986 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Tamer II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1986 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Tamer II measures 36.42 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 7.71 metres.

Tamer II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Peter Sijm.

Tamer II also features naval architecture by Doug Peterson.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Tamer II has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Tamer II accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.