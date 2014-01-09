We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Tamer II
1986|
Sail Yacht
Tamer II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1986 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.
Design
Tamer II measures 36.42 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 7.71 metres.
Tamer II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Peter Sijm.
Tamer II also features naval architecture by Doug Peterson.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Tamer II has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.
Accommodation
Tamer II accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.