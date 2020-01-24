Tamsen is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Tamsen measures 52.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.39 metres and a beam of 10.27 metres.

Tamsen has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Tamsen also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Tamsen has a top speed of 14.5 knots.

Tamsen has a fuel capacity of 45,700 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Tamsen has a hull NB of C.2094.