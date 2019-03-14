Tamteen is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Trident.

Design

Tamteen measures 38.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Tamteen has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Baglietto.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Her interior design is by Trident.

Tamteen also features naval architecture by Baglietto and Trident.

Performance and Capabilities

Tamteen has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system

Tamteen is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Trident.

Design

Tamteen measures 38.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Tamteen has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Baglietto.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Her interior design is by Trident.

Tamteen also features naval architecture by Baglietto and Trident.

Performance and Capabilities

Tamteen has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Tamteen has a fuel capacity of 36,368 litres, and a water capacity of 6,364 litres.

She also has a range of 1,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tamteen accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.