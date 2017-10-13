Length 35m
Year 2008
Tananai
2008|
Motor Yacht
Terranova 115 #1 is a 35m explorer motor yacht built in 2008 by Terranova Yachts. Her exterior is styled by the Barracuda Yacht Design team who are also responsible for the entire engineering package.
This explorer luxury yacht has a composite hull with a composite superstructure with a beam of 7.20m (23.62ft) and a 1.80m (5.91ft) draft.
Performance + Capabilities
Terranova 115 #1 is capable of 15 knots flat out.
Terranova 115 #1 Accommodation
Terranova 115 #1 offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in six suites. She is also capable of carrying up to eight crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.