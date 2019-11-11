Tango is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2017 by Wally.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Tango measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.20 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet.

Her exterior design is by Wally.

Her interior design is by Paolo Pininfarina.

Tango also features naval architecture by Mills Design.

Model

Tango is a semi-custom Wallycento model.

Other yachts based on this Wallycento semi-custom model include: Galateia, Magic Carpet 3.

Performance and Capabilities

Tango has a top speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by tbd604bv16 diesel deutz engines .

Accommodation

Tango accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tango is a Germanish Lloyd class yacht.