The unmistakeable design and striking exterior of Tango began on the drawing boards of De Voogt Naval Architects, before her white hull and metallic grey superstructure with contemporary blue pattern were brought to life by Feadship in 2011.

Despite her impressive size and rugged style, Tango can reach high speeds in complete comfort. Capable of reaching 22 knots through four powerful engines, Tango is a contemporary reflection of style and performance. A 12.20m beam, ingenious layout and creative interior styling by Eidsgaard Design combine to create a home on the water for up to 12 guests.

Guest cabins can be found on the main deck, while a private owners features its own aft seating area, full-beam stateroom and separate study. Other notable design elements across this custom-built superyacht include a contra-flow swimming pool, a massage and beauty salon and extensive sundeck with outdoor cinema.