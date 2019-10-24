Tango G is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Wally in Italy.

Design

Tango G measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 5.96 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Tango G has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Wally.

Tango G also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Tango G has a top speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Tango G accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tango G is MCA compliant

Tango G is a MCA commercial class yacht. She flies the flag of Italian.