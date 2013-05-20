Tania 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Pershing.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Tania 2 measures 27.42 feet in length and has a beam of 6.23 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 70 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Tania 2 has a top speed of 45.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Tania 2 accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tania 2 is MCA compliant