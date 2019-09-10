Tania T is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Mondomarine .

Tania T is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Mondomarine .

Design

Tania T measures 41.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.

Tania T has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mondomarine.

Tania T also features naval architecture by Mondomarine and Navirex s.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

Tania T has a top speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tania T has a fuel capacity of 46,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tania T accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.