Length 41.5m
Year 2002

Tania T

2002

|

Motor Yacht

Tania T is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Mondomarine .

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Tania T measures 41.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.

Tania T has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mondomarine.

Tania T also features naval architecture by Mondomarine and Navirex s.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

Tania T has a top speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Tania T has a fuel capacity of 46,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tania T accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.2m

crew:

7

draft:

2.35m
