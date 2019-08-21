Tanit is a custom motor yacht launched in 1967 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Tanit is a custom motor yacht launched in 1967 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Tanit measures 45.54 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 7.83 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 410 tonnes.

Tanit has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Her interior design is by Lucio Fontana.

Tanit also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Tanit has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tanit has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tanit accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tanit has a hull NB of 921.