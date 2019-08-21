Tanit
Motor Yacht
Tanit is a custom motor yacht launched in 1967 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Tanit measures 45.54 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 7.83 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 410 tonnes.
Tanit has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Her interior design is by Lucio Fontana.
Tanit also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Tanit has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Tanit has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Tanit accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.
Other Specifications
Tanit has a hull NB of 921.