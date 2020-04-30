Tankoa S65-11 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Tankoa Yachts.

Tankoa S65-11 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Tankoa Yachts.

Tankoa Yachts S.p.A. consolidates its market leadership in the industry of luxury mega yachts going from 46 to 86 metre length. Its masterpieces, a reference point in terms of style, reliability, guarantee and prestige, take full advantage of the extensive experience in this field acquired by both its headcount and hired staff, so to attain the ultimate expression of the “Made in Italy”.

Design

Tankoa S65-11 measures 65.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 11.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,300 tonnes.

Tankoa S65-11 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Tankoa S65-11 also features naval architecture by Ruggiero srl.

Performance and Capabilities

Tankoa S65-11 has a top speed of 16.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tankoa S65-11 has a fuel capacity of 160,000 litres, and a water capacity of 37,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Tankoa S65-11 has a hull NB of S65-11.