A fantastic example of subtle exterior style, this 65 metre yacht was launched under the name of Pestifer before a new hull colour of deep blue with striking yellow lines running the length of her hull marked a change of identity. Now named Tanusha, this five-deck superyacht features naval architecture from De Voogt and interior style from the boards of Francois Zuretti.

Thanks to a beam of 12.30 metres, Tanusha can accommodate up to 10 guests in ample spaces imbued with luxury and comfort, with five en-suite cabins and one full width master suite. The contemporary exterior by Clifford Denn wraps around ample exterior spaces, such as large sun-deck and aft dining / lounging areas, providing the opportunity for dining or entertainment with unparalleled views.

The experience behind her design and construction, from owner to craftsman, has resulted in a yacht that offers lifestyle and comfort, even at a top speed of 16 knots. Tanusha also lends herself well to charter, given that the lifestyle on board is supported by a crew of 24 - all provided with space to live and work in ease.