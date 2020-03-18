Length 44.2m
Year 2004
Tanzanite
2004|
Motor Yacht
Tanzanite is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westship Yachts and most recently refitted in 2019.
Design
Tanzanite measures 44.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.39 feet and a beam of 8.53 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 424 tonnes.
Her interior design is by Innovative Creations.
Performance and Capabilities
Tanzanite has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Tanzanite accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.