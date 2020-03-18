Tanzanite is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westship Yachts and most recently refitted in 2019.

Design

Tanzanite measures 44.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.39 feet and a beam of 8.53 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 424 tonnes.

Her interior design is by Innovative Creations.

Performance and Capabilities

Tanzanite has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Tanzanite accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.