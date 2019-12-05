Taouey is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Perini Navi.

Taouey is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Taouey measures 58.08 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.46 metres and a beam of 11.54 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 551 tonnes.

Taouey has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Taouey also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Taouey has a top speed of 16.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Taouey has a fuel capacity of 65,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,650 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Taouey accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Taouey has a hull NB of C.2009.