Tara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 in Villeneuve-La-Garenne, France and most recently refitted in 2000.

Design

Tara measures 36.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 9.85 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 287 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Tara has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Tara also features naval architecture by CMN Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Tara has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Tara has a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Tara accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Tara is MCA compliant

Tara is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of the United Kingdom.