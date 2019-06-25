Read online now
Taransay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Rossinavi in Viareggio, Italy.

Rossinavi is a builder of high-end luxury yachts and superyachts, established during the 1970s. Rossinavi started out as a general partnership company that specialised in simple metal fabrication works. The company’s move into the more challenging fabrication works and its relentless effort to diversify its core business have subsequently transformed the company into a full-range boat builder with specialties covering a broad range of vessels and pleasure boats.

Design

Taransay measures 38.55 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 300 tonnes.

Taransay has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio Tassin.

Taransay also features naval architecture by Rossinavi.

Performance and Capabilities

Taransay has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Other Specifications

Taransay has a hull NB of FR029.

Build Team

