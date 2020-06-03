We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Tarrab 112
2011|
Motor Yacht
Tarrab 112 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2011 by Tarrab Yachts.
Design
Tarrab 112 measures 34.14 metres in length and has a beam of 7.62 metres.
Tarrab 112 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tarrab Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Tarrab 112 has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Tarrab 112 has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Tarrab 112 has a fuel capacity of 14,952 litres, and a water capacity of 2,006 litres.
Other Specifications
Tarrab 112 has a hull NB of #29.