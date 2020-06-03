Read online now
Length 35.35m
Year 2011

Tarrab 116

2011

Motor Yacht

Tarrab 116 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2011 by Tarrab Yachts.

Design

Tarrab 116 measures 35.35 metres in length and has a beam of 7.62 metres.

Tarrab 116 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tarrab Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Tarrab 116 has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.62m

crew:

-

draft:

-
