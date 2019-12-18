Tartar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1967 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Tartar measures 26.82 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Tartar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Tartar also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Tartar has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Tartar has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Tartar accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tartar has a hull NB of 594.