Tartaruga is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Tartaruga measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.98 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Tartaruga has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Tartaruga also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

Tartaruga is a semi-custom Azimut 105 model.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 105 semi-custom model include: Alma, Amanecer, Principessa, Mauri, Qatar II, Andiamo.

Performance and Capabilities

Tartaruga has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tartaruga has a fuel capacity of 16,400 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Tartaruga accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tartaruga has a hull NB of 105/22.

Tartaruga is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.