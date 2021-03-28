We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 26.2m
Year 2007
Tasman
2007|
Motor Yacht
Tasman is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Carey Explorer.
Design
Tasman measures 26.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.06 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Richard McBride.
Performance and Capabilities
Tasman has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Tasman has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.
She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Tasman accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
Tasman flies the flag of New Zealand.