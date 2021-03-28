Tasman is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Carey Explorer.

Design

Tasman measures 26.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.06 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Richard McBride.

Performance and Capabilities

Tasman has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Tasman has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tasman accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tasman flies the flag of New Zealand.