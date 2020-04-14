Length 80m
Year 2020
Tatiana
2020|
Motor Yacht
Tatiana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Bilgin Yachts, in Turkey.
Design
Tatiana measures 80.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.5 feet and a beam of 12.20 feet.
Tatiana has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Unique Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.
Tatiana also features naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Tatiana has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.
Tatiana has a fuel capacity of 155,000 litres, and a water capacity of 47,913 litres.
She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Tatiana contains 4 cabins.