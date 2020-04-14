Tatiana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Bilgin Yachts, in Turkey.

Design

Tatiana measures 80.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.5 feet and a beam of 12.20 feet.

Tatiana has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Unique Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

Tatiana also features naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Tatiana has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Tatiana has a fuel capacity of 155,000 litres, and a water capacity of 47,913 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tatiana contains 4 cabins.