Length 44.88m
Year 2011

Tatiana

2011

|

Motor Yacht

Tatiana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Bilgin Yachts.

Design

Tatiana measures 44.88 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Tatiana has an epoxy composite hull with an epoxy composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Joachim Kinder Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Tatiana has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Tatiana has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

Accommodation

Tatiana accommodates up to 14 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tatiana is a RINA PLEASURE CLASS + MMA LY2 class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

14
80 10 70

speed:

21Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

8.5m

crew:

8

draft:

2.1m
