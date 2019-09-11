Tatiana Per Sempre is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.

Tatiana Per Sempre is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Tatiana Per Sempre measures 44.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 8.30 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Tatiana Per Sempre has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Tatiana Per Sempre also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Tatiana Per Sempre has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tatiana Per Sempre has a fuel capacity of 33,140 litres, and a water capacity of 4,910 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tatiana Per Sempre accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tatiana Per Sempre is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10194.

Tatiana Per Sempre is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.