Length 40.5m
Year 2009

taTii

2009

|

Motor Yacht

taTii is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Tamsen Yachts in Antalya, Turkey.

Design

taTii measures 40.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 360 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

taTii has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tamsen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

taTii has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

taTii has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

taTii accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

taTii is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 41-02.

taTii flies the flag of Isle of Man.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.6m

crew:

8

draft:

1.8m
