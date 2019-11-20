taTii
2009|
Motor Yacht
taTii is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Tamsen Yachts in Antalya, Turkey.
Design
taTii measures 40.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 360 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
taTii has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tamsen Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
taTii has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
taTii is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Tamsen Yachts in Antalya, Turkey.
Design
taTii measures 40.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 360 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
taTii has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tamsen Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
taTii has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
taTii has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
taTii accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
taTii is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 41-02.
taTii flies the flag of Isle of Man.