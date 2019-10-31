Tatoosh is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Nobiskrug in Rendsburg, Germany.

Over more than a century of experience in shipbuilding, Nobiskrug has built around 750 vessels, having its current core business focused on the highly specialized construction of individually manufactured custom superyachts.

Design

Tatoosh measures 92.42 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 metres and a beam of 14.95 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 3,229 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Tatoosh has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Kusch Yachts.

For almost 40 years Kusch Yachts has created high-quality, custom-made yachts for the world‘s oceans.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Tatoosh also features naval architecture by Kusch Yachts and Studio Yacht.

Performance and Capabilities

Tatoosh has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Tatoosh accommodates up to 20 guests . She also houses room for up to 30 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tatoosh is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 757.

Tatoosh is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.