Taurica is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Taurica measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 321 tonnes.

Taurica has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Taurica also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts and Van Oossanen & Associates.

Model

Taurica is a semi-custom 4000 Aluminium model.

Performance and Capabilities

Taurica has a top speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Taurica has a fuel capacity of 36,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Taurica accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Taurica has a hull NB of 15640.

Taurica is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.