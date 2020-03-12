Taurus Valletta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Riva Yacht.

Taurus Valletta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Riva Yacht.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Taurus Valletta measures 28.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.29 feet and a beam of 6.76 feet.

Taurus Valletta has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Taurus Valletta has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Taurus Valletta has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,320 litres.

Accommodation

Taurus Valletta accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.