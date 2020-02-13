TC 108 Eugenia VII is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Turquoise Yachts.

TC 108 Eugenia VII is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Turquoise Yachts.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

TC 108 Eugenia VII measures 32.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 120 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

TC 108 Eugenia VII has a wood / epoxy hull with a wood / epoxy superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

TC 108 Eugenia VII has a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

TC 108 Eugenia VII has a fuel capacity of 12,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

TC 108 Eugenia VII accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

TC 108 Eugenia VII is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.

TC 108 Eugenia VII is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.