TC 108 Simba is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Turquoise Yachts in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

TC 108 Simba measures 32.89 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 95 tonnes.

TC 108 Simba has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Accommodation

TC 108 Simba accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

TC 108 Simba flies the flag of Marshall Islands.